Isaiah Jones: Middlesbrough full-back signs new three-year deal

Middlesbrough full-back Isaiah Jones has signed a new three-year contract.

The 24-year-old joined Boro from non-league side Tooting & Mitcham in 2019.

He made his league debut for the Teessiders in August 2021 after loan spells with St Johnstone and Queen of the South and has made 108 Championship appearances, scoring 10 goals.

Michael Carrick's side are eighth in the second tier, eight points off the play-offs with three games of the season to play.