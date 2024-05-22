Isaiah Joe report card: Recapping OKC Thunder sharpshooter's best 3-point season

Editor’s note: Over the next three weeks, The Oklahoman will publish a series of report cards on each of the Thunder’s 15 main roster players. Grades will be curved relative to role and expectations. Next up in the series, Isaiah Joe.

When Mark Daigneault removed Josh Giddey from the Thunder’s starting lineup before Game 5 against the Mavericks, it was Isaiah Joe who filled Giddey’s place.

Joe made two playoff starts, doubling the number of starts he made in the regular season. Joe shot just 2 of 8 from 3-point range in Game 5, but rebounded to go 3 of 4 from 3 in Game 6.

As one of the most dangerous 3-point shooters in the game, Joe gave the Thunder more space to play with against a Mavericks team that walled off the paint.

In his second full season with the Thunder, Joe shot 45.8% from the field and 41.6% from 3-point range — both career-high marks. His 3-point percentage barely dipped in the playoffs (16 of 39, 41%).

Oklahoma City guard Isaiah Joe (11) shoots a 3-pointer in the second quarter during Game 5 of the Western Conference semifinals between the Oklahoma Thunder and the Dallas Mavericks at the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, on Wednesday, May 15, 2024.

Joe ranked second on the Thunder in 3-point attempts (353) this season behind Lu Dort (396) and second in 3-point percentage behind Jalen Williams (42.7%).

Joe ranked 18th in the NBA in 3-point percentage. His 39.7% career mark from 3-point range ranks 19th among all active players.

The sharpshooter from Fort Smith, Arkansas, was the Thunder’s leading scorer off the bench at 8.2 points per game. He played the second-most minutes off the bench behind rookie guard Cason Wallace.

Despite his slight build at 6-foot-3 and 165 pounds, Joe fought on defense. His 19 drawn charges tied for sixth most in the NBA behind Brandin Podziemski, Jalen Brunson, Moritz Wagner, Draymond Green and Tim Hardaway Jr.

In the 1,087 minutes when Joe shared the floor with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, the Thunder outscored opponents by 13.9 points per 100 possessions. That was OKC’s most lethal two-man pairing (minimum 1,000 minutes).

Joe’s 9.1 net rating — OKC outscored opponents by 9.1 points per 100 possessions with Joe on the floor — was second among Thunder regulars behind SGA’s 11.3.

Joe has a $2.2 million team option for next season. The Thunder could pick up the option or decline it and sign Joe to a longer-term deal, which would include a significant raise for Joe, who will enter his age-25 season.

“I leave a lot of that stuff to my organization and my agent,” Joe said in his exit interview. “My job is to be the best version of myself that I can be for the betterment of the team. That’s my mindset going into this summer.”

Isaiah Joe by the numbers

41.3%: Despite a better overall 3-point percentage, Joe shot 41.3% from the corners, down from 51.9% last season. Meanwhile, corner 3-pointers accounted for a bigger percentage of his 3-point diet (21% of 3-point attempts came from corners) compared to last season (13%).

67 of 78: Joe made a 3-pointer in 67 of his 78 games. He made multiple 3-pointers in 45 of his 78 games. Joe shot 7 of 7 from long range in a November win at the Warriors.

1: Joe's 41.2% career 3-point percentage with the Thunder ranks first in team history (minimum 500 attempts). Anthony Morrow (39.4%) and Paul George (39.2%) round out the top three. Surprisingly enough, Kenrich Williams is fourth at 38.8%, slightly better than Kevin Durant (38.7%) and Mike Muscala (38.7%).

Isaiah Joe's offseason homework

Continued improvement on the defensive end. And get stronger (if he can without messing up that shot).

“I think I made some defensive strides,” Joe said. “To be able to be out there on the court when shots aren’t always falling, just trying to make the right plays at all times, trying to be more of a vocal leader out there as well.”

And play some golf.

“I was thinking I’d go play a round today,” Joe said Sunday.

Isaiah Joe grade: A

We’re grading relative to role, and Joe excelled at his by having the best 3-point shooting season of his career.

