Isaiah Joe not concerned about potential contract talks in offseason with Thunder

The Oklahoma City Thunder will have a few roster decisions this upcoming offseason after a successful campaign saw them become the youngest first seed in league history and exit in Round 2 of the playoffs.

The biggest storyline to follow is what they do with Josh Giddey. The 21-year-old had an inconsistent season that saw him awkwardly fit into an off-ball fourth-option role. It had its moments, but it never truly worked out.

Giddey is eligible for an extension this offseason as he enters the final year of his rookie deal. He’s not the only guard on the roster looking to receive an extension though.

Isaiah Joe has a $2.1 million team option for the 2024-25 season. It’s the final year of his rookie deal. The Thunder will have the chance to keep the 24-year-old beyond that by signing him into an extension this offseason by declining his team option.

The sharpshooter said in his exit interview he’s not overly concerned about the situation, stating he’ll leave those types of discussions to his agent.

“My job is just to be ready when it’s time to play on the court. I leave a lot of that stuff to my organization and my agent to talk about that,” Joe said. “My job is to be the best version of myself that I can be for the betterment of the team. So that’s my mindset going into it this summer.”

Joe has developed into a quality bench piece in his two seasons with the Thunder after being waived by the Philadelphia 76ers. He’s averaged 8.8 points and shot 41.2% from 3 on 4.9 attempts.

If the Thunder doesn’t re-sign Joe, he’ll certainly have a market in free agency. A young bench player who can shoot at the clip he does will always be a hot commodity.

