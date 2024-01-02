Isaiah Jackson with the flush

No. 2 Washington and No. 3 Texas face off in a powerhouse clash at the Sugar Bowl.
The Ravens are locked into the No. 1 seed, but the result against the Steelers matters in the AFC playoff race. And rest has backfired before for the Baltimore.
Despite rumors to the contrary, Patrick Cantlay is sticking with the PGA Tour in 2024.
Stanford has now knocked off Arizona twice in as many years.
The Gamecocks' starting lineup looks different than this time last year, but Dawn Staley’s squad is still primed for a run to the NCAA championship game with one of the most complete rosters in the country.
Fantasy football analyst Matt Harmon puts a bow on Sunday's Week 17 action, highlighting the signal and ignoring the noise.
Chicago won twice Sunday, beating the Falcons and also clinching the No. 1 pick with Carolina's loss.
Lamar Jackson had more touchdown passes than incompletions, and Baltimore put together its second straight dominant win against one of the NFL's best teams.
Bears coach Matt Eberflus seemed doomed a couple of months ago.
Ole Miss had never won 11 games in a single season until 2023.
The timing of the Anunoby deal was certainly a surprise to many team decision-makers around the NBA, as the league expected Toronto to hold for its best possible offer much closer to the deadline.
Jackson has always played quarterback and negotiated contracts his own way. It's hard to question his methods as he closes in on a potential second MVP.
Harmon was looking like one of the best players in college basketball this season.
Nick Saban's apparently taking no chances with a trip to the national title game at stake.
Harrison finished fourth in the Heisman Trophy voting in 2023.
Whether you're fighting for a championship or trying to end the fantasy season on a high note, Matt Harmon breaks down what to watch for in Week 17.
With players returning from injury, there are more options to pick up to bolster your fantasy hockey team heading into the new year.
How you like them now?
Nate Tice's second mock draft goes into detail on why Drake Maye is QB1, why the Patriots get their QB (just not Caleb Williams), and why we don't see our first defensive player off the board until well into the first round.
Even if the Ravens likely would have matched any offer, teams tripped over themselves to declare they weren't interested in pursuing the league's MVP-in-waiting last offseason.