Isaiah Jackson with an alley oop vs the Charlotte Hornets

Marvin Vettori likes his chances against UFC middleweight champ Alex Pereira and thinks his wrestling would be key in a potential fight.
Antoine Davis has ended his pursuit of “Pistol” Pete Maravich's NCAA scoring record. While it looked like Davis' college career was over when the College Basketball Invitational did not extend an invitation to the Titans, he held out hope until Monday that he would get another chance to play, possibly in an inaugural College Hoops Postseason 8. The CBI, which started Saturday, posted pictures on its Twitter account of Maravich and Davis shortly after Detroit Mercy lost at Youngstown State and had talks with the school about a potential invitation.
Munetaka Murakami, likely headed to MLB in a year or two, was the hero of the night.
Steph Curry occasionally starts the fourth quarter of close games. He made a case Monday night for that to become routine.
Domantas Sabonis is putting up Wilt Chamberlain-like numbers for the Kings this season.
Azzi Fudd scored 16 of her 22 points in a decisive third quarter, leading No. 2 seed UConn to a 77-58 win over No. 7 seed Baylor and into a 29th straight Sweet 16.
There's only week left to qualify for the Masters off the top-50 in the world. LIV golfers aren't getting points so here's the list eligible at Augusta.
Let's look at five teams on the board with some of the widest odds to make the Final Four.
After his best finish in over a year and a half, Webb Simpson has parted ways with his longtime caddie, Paul Tesori.
Maybe there's a reason Howie Roseman didn't bring C.J. Gardner-Johnson back to the Eagles on a long-term deal after all. By Adam Hermann
Reaves is going to get a massive pay raise this summer.
Hargreaves was reported missing in January last year after he did not turn up for work in the United States.
Klay Thompson dismissed Dillon Brooks' antics following the Warriors' loss to the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday night.
Charles Robinson is joined by Charles McDonald and Jori Epstein to recap the latest news around NFL free agency, including OT Laremy Tunsil signing a historical extension with the Houston Texans, the Carolina Panthers building around a rookie, Cincinnati Bengals signing OT Orlando Brown Jr, the latest with Lamar Jackson and more before diving into some biggest winners and losers of 2023 NFL free agency.
Lonzo Ball underwent his third left knee surgery in 14 months on Monday, according to coach Billy Donovan's pregame address to reporters in Philadelphia, and now faces an arduous rehabilitation process.
The Knicks' three game win streak came to a close on Monday in a 140-134 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Here's the latest Eagles mock draft roundup and the first since NFL free agency began last week. By Dave Zangaro
The Chargers have given running back Austin Ekeler permission to seek a trade, and he’s making no secret that he wants some team to pay him what he thinks he’s worth. Ekeler said on Chris Long’s Greenlight podcast that he has nothing against anyone with the Chargers, but he wouldn’t want to stay there unless [more]
Cooley has been the subject of speculation connecting him to Georgetown for weeks, especially after the Hoyas dismissed program legend Patrick Ewing
The Atlanta Braves have apparently decided who will replace the departed Dansby Swanson as their starting shortstop. It's not who most people expected it to be.