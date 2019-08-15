We are just 15 days away from the start of the 2019-2020 Oregon State football season.

In the video above, we got to sit down with Oregon State offensive coordinator Brian Lindgren and chat about the upcoming season ahead, specifically about the dynamic wide receivers group.

"I feel like those guys are as detailed with their route running and the technique that they play with," says Lindgren.

And it all starts with Trevon Bradford and Isaiah Hodgins.

A 6-foot-0, 182-pound senior from Oregon City, OR, Bradford has played in 30 games for the Beavers for 913 total yards. He has been the steady hand on the outside for the Beavers since stepping onto the field back in 2016 as a freshman. His numbers continue to increase with each year.

Beside him stands 6-foot-4, 209-pound Isaiah Hodgins. The junior from Oakley, CA has made "SportsCenter Top10-esk" catches time and time again. He enters this upcoming season with 90 receptions for 1,151 yards and seven touchdowns through 22 games.

And then you have the underclassmen who have big roles to fill this season. Keep an eye on Tyjon Lindsey, Jesiah Irish, and Champ Flemings.

One more year with quarterback Jake Luton. Year two under head coach Jonathan Smith. An urgency mentality.

The Beavers open up the 2019 season in just 15 days.

Isaiah Hodgins, Trevon Bradford lead a young, talented Oregon State receiving corp originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest