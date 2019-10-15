Isaiah Hodgins reflects on his recruiting process, wanted a place to prepare him for “the next level”

When Isaiah Hodgins committed to Oregon State, many seemed surprised by the decision given his status of a four star recruit. Hodgins held offers from Washington, Florida State, Michigan, and Oregon who was where 247's Crystal Ball predictions had him landing.

He joined the Talkin' Beavers podcast recently and reminisced about his recruiting process. Preparing for the NFL was a primary factor in selecting Oregon State:

"There was a lot of places I would have gotten some buzz in college...but they wouldn't have prepared me the best for the NFL."

On his visit to Oregon State, he talked to current Rams wide receiver Brandin Cooks who helped sell him on the program. Hodgins said he remembered hearing all the names of Beavers wide receivers that came through Oregon State and made their way onto NFL rosters. That list left an impression, and he aspires to be on that list one day.

However, nowadays he tries to not think about the NFL too much because he doesn't want to get ahead of himself. Wants to be known as one of the hardest working players to come through Oregon State and be as productive on the field as possible.

"A lot of people that think about [the NFL] do tend to get ahead of themselves, and that's when their play starts to die down."

Hodgins, the son of former-NFL fullback James Hodgins, credits the example his Dad set for him taking his time and finding the right fit for him. He says watching how greats such as Larry Fitzgerald approached the game showed him what he needed to.

Listen to the full podcast below:

