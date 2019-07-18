Isaiah Hodgins named to Biletnikoff Award watch list

After a short lull, the Beavers are back to getting some national recognition in terms of award watch lists.

Receiver Isaiah Hodgins was named to the Biletnikoff Award watch list Thursday morning, which is given each year to college football's top receiver throughout the entire FBS. Hodgins was one of the 50 players on the initial list, which also contained five fellow PAC-12 receivers.

Throughout his time at Oregon State, the incoming junior has amassed 90 receptions, 1151 yards, and seven touchdowns over the past two seasons. Hodgins is also the PAC-12 second leading returning pass catcher after racking up 876 receiving yards in 2018, only behind Colorado's Laviska Shenault Jr. For his efforts last season, Hodgins was named as a PAC-12 Honorable Mention.

Hodgins looks to take an even bigger role in the Beaver offense, who lost number two receiver Timmy Hernandez to graduation. In order for this to happen, he will likely need better quarterback production that is still pretty uncertain. However, if he (and the Beavers) are able to solve this issue, he could be the third Oregon State player to win the award since its introduction in 1994, following Mike Has in 2005 and Brandin Cooks in 2013. Oregon State is the only team in the conference who hold multiple winners of the award.

Hodgins joins running back and fellow teammate Jermar Jefferson as the only Beavers to make any preseason watch lists so far.

If Hodgins does indeed keep his stock high for the Biletnikoff Award, tune in on December 12, where the winner will be announced as part of The Home Depot College Football Awards Show on ESPN at 4 p.m. PT.

