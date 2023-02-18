Isaiah Hodgins compares Daniel Jones to Josh Allen, ‘hopes’ to see QB back with Giants

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) celebrates his touchdown with wide receiver Isaiah Hodgins (18) during the first half against the Detroit Lions at MetLife Stadium / Vincent Carchietta - USA TODAY Sports

With perhaps their easiest move of the young offseason, the Giants re-signed Isaiah Hodgins to a one-year deal earlier this week.

The receiver came over via a midseason waiver claim from the Buffalo Bills and was excellent. He showed tremendous chemistry with Daniel Jones and thrived in Big Blue's offense, playing some of the best football of his young NFL career.

Including the playoffs, Hodgins made 42 catches for 459 yards and five touchdowns.

While Hodgins is locked up for next season, it’s still a bit uncertain if Jones will be back in a Giants uniform. The wideout said during an appearance on WFAN’s "Tiki and Tierney" earlier this week that he’d “love” to see the QB return.

“I would hope so. I’m not his agent or the GM, but I know a lot of players and fans hope so too," Hodgins said. "He continues to get comfortable in this offense and the system. I know there are business decisions that have to be made, but from a wide receiver standpoint and playing with his last season, I certainly hope so.”

He added: “I love him as a player. I love him as a person. I’d definitely be excited to keep working with him.”

Jones was the first person Hodgins met at the Giants facilities. He showed up during the team's bye week and the gunslinger was the only person there finishing up a workout.

Hodgins said the QB's work ethic was one of the things that stood out to him week after week.

“I saw week-by-week, in between periods, he’s getting the wideouts to throw, working with extra stuff with the o-line. After practice and after meetings he’d say you wanna watch more film. The little stuff like that adds up week-by-week,” he said.

“He’s a quarterback who’s in the weight room every day getting stronger, doing corrective exercises," Hodgins added. "You don’t see that all the time with quarterbacks in the NFL. That quick decision-making and how confident he was on the field went into his preparation throughout the week.”

The wideout, who caught passes from Josh Allen over the first two years of his career, said some people in Buffalo liked to refer to Jones as a “baby Allen,” of sorts.

Now that he’s with Jones in New York, Hodgins definitely sees the similarities.

"The way he can use his legs, which you saw more as the season went on, and how comfortable he was throwing on the run, and not afraid to use his legs if no one was open," Hodgins said. "That’s what opens up the whole offense and makes the defense prepare for a whole different element. Combine that with his decision-making, his preparation, and his arm. He’s got a lot of success coming his way."