How Isaiah Hartenstein has evolved since joining Knicks

Life as a New York Knicks center can be difficult. It involves doing the dirty work and requires sound defense with few opportunities to score. Since the Knicks hired Tom Thibodeau as head coach in 2020, no Knicks center has ever had a double figure scoring average in his four years as coach.

That seems to be alright with Isaiah Hartenstein, who has found his groove at center and is excelling in his role of hype man to the Knicks’ rap stars Jalen Brunson and Julius Randle.

When the Knicks signed the seven-footer to a two-year deal in 2022, he was known for solid defense, slick passes at the elbows to cutters and a finesse game with the Los Angeles Clippers. But he’s adjusted on the fly to the Knicks’ playbook that has often asked for physical screens, rim protection and offensive rebounding at the pivot.

He’s been a physical nuisance that teams have struggled to contain recently. In the past season and a half, he has morphed into a bully in the paint. During this most recent stretch of basketball, Hartenstein is swatting contemporaries like Rudy Gobert and Joel Embiid.



Opponents are shooting only 61.7 percent in the restricted area with Hartenstein defending them per NBA Stats this season. It is the ninth-highest mark among centers that have defended at least 300 field goal attempts. The Knicks are allowing 2.6 points per 100 possessions less with Hartenstein on the floor versus when he’s off.

Hartenstein’s offensive game has been all about rebounding. He’s fourth in offensive rebound rate in the NBA among players that have played at least 20 minutes per game this season.

His per minute scoring numbers have dipped since joining the Knicks. After attempting 33 three-pointers in his first 41 games as a Knick, he has taken just seven treys in 76 regular season and 11 playoff games total.

Hartenstein hasn’t been allowed to be the playmaker he was in the past with the Clippers when he averaged a career-high 4.7 assists per 36 minutes in 2021-22. However, there might be some hope in that department.



New York Knicks center Isaiah Hartenstein (55) reacts with guard Quentin Grimes (6) against the Philadelphia 76ers in the fourth quarter at Wells Fargo Center / Kyle Ross - USA TODAY Sports

The trade to acquire OG Anunoby from the Toronto Raptors for RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley opened up a need for some playmaking. Currently, the offense relies heavily on stars Randle and Brunson to create looks and there is a need for alternative ways to generate good looks. Since the trade, Hartenstein is averaging 3.8 assists in four games.

Since starting center Mitchell Robinson suffered a fracture in his left ankle, Hartenstein has thrived. He’s now averaging 8.4 points, 1.8 blocks, and 9.7 rebounds in 14 games (nine starts) since Robinson’s injury.

Right now, the center is playing his best basketball. In Friday night’s 128-92 rout against the Philadelphia 76ers, Hartenstein stuffed the stat sheet with 17 points, 6 rebounds, 5 assists and 2 blocks. This followed a masterpiece 10-point, 20-rebound and 5-block performance on Wednesday night in a win against the Chicago Bulls. He won’t always have big scoring nights, but his impact on the game has stood out regardless of how many points he puts up.

An offseason dilemma

Hartenstein will be an unrestricted free agent this offseason. The way he’s playing makes it easy to envision him receiving a raise on his current $9.2 million salary. With Robinson on a deal that pays him $15.7 million this season and over $27 million owed to him through 2026, it would be a mistake to allocate that much of the salary cap to two players who play the same position exclusively.

If Hartenstein keeps playing this way, there’s a case for keeping him long-term over Robinson. He’s actually younger by over a month. He’s been healthier than Robinson, is less of a liability at the free-throw line, and his passing and ball handling skills makes him a good fit especially if teams trap and double Brunson and Randle on a regular basis.

Before his ankle injury, Robinson was leading the NBA in offensive rebound rate by a large margin and was on his way to a berth on the NBA’s All-Defense team so it’s not an easy decision either way. The Knicks have Precious Achiuwa who they acquired in the Anunoby trade that could replace either player as a cheaper option at center.