Associated Press

The Spanish and Italian clubs still clinging to the Super League must disavow the breakaway or face being banned from the Champions League, UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin told The Associated Press on Friday. Although the Super League imploded this week after being rapidly abandoned by most participants, Real Madrid, Barcelona, Juventus and AC Milan have not left the project and officials could “suffer some consequences,” Ceferin said. “It’s crystal clear that the clubs will have to decide if they are Super League or they are a European club,” Ceferin said in a telephone interview with the AP.