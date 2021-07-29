Isaiah Diaz to continue family tradition as starting quarterback for Franklin High

There are about 65 players in the Franklin High football program, with more coming out every day. Coach Narciso Diaz could not be more excited, as his school opted out last spring and did not have a football team because of COVID-19 pandemic restrictions. Franklin was among 16 opt-outs in the City Section.

Even more exciting is that his nephew, Isaiah Diaz, a senior who threw for 3,000 yards and 27 touchdowns in two years on junior varsity, will get to be a varsity starter at quarterback. He'll be the third Diaz family member to start for Franklin. Narciso was the quarterback from 1999 to 2003, and Isaiah's uncle, Adrian, played quarterback from 2006 to 2009.

Helping Isaiah is an outstanding junior receiver/safety in Hector Ceballos, who Narciso Diaz believes will be Franklin's next All-City receiver.

"Players can't wait to compete and play in front of their families, classmates and the Highland Park community," Diaz said.

