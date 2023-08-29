Isaiah Crumpler breaks down strong start to the season and his upcoming visit to Rutgers

Isaiah Crumpler is off to a strong start this season, the Rutgers football commit showing why he is such a big part of the Big Ten program’s recruiting class.

A 6-foot, 175-pound wide receiver, Crumpler is picking up from last season when had 55 catches for 614 yards with five touchdowns for D.H. Conley (Greenville, N.C.). This past weekend in a 27-0 win at Washington (Washington, N.C.), Crumpler had over 100 receiving yards with three touchdowns. Also playing as a defensive back, he had an interception.

At the time of his commitment, he held Power Five offers from Duke and Rutgers. He also has significant offers from the likes of Charlotte, East Carolina and James Madison.

Crumpler will be on campus this weekend for an unofficial visit and to check out the season opener on Sunday against Northwestern

I’m excited, I’ll be going to that first game. This time around, I’ll know the coaches and players more which is good,” Crumpler told Rutgers Wire. “Hoping to see a good game and a Rutgers win, obviously.”

Crumpler, a very down-to-earth and humble recruit, is focused on the team side this fall with Conley. But personally, he is hoping to show a more rounded and complete side to his game.

He hopes to enroll early at Rutgers in January and has already begun the application process.

As for position versatility, Crumpler certainly has a high ceiling at defensive back. But there is no questioning that he can be a playmaker at wide receiver when he arrives at Rutgers.

“I really don’t know what they have for me but I know I’ll be starting at the WR position,” Crumpler said. “I like it a lot, I like playing wide receiver.”

Crumpler said he hopes to also make the Rutgers home game against Virginia Tech in the third week of the season.

In terms of his recruitment, Crumpler said it is closed and no programs are reaching out to him. He said he has a close relationship with coach Dave Brock (wide receivers) and Milton Cordero (quality control).

This Thursday, Crumpler’s D.H. Conley plays at Hunt High School (Wilson, N.C.). Both programs enter the game at 1-1.

“I’ll say it’s a big game for us to keep going that path and build on this past weekend,” Crumpler said. “It is an important one for us to get that win and really keep growing in the right direction.”

