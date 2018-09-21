Isaiah Crowell's Touchdown Celebration Definitely Wasn't Appreciated in Cleveland

Jets tailback Isaiah Crowell's touchdown celebration in the game against the Browns on Thursday was something else, especially considering Cleveland is his old stadium.

The running back ran into the end zone for the second touchdown of the game to give the Jets a 14–0 lead at the time.

But Crowell used the football to imitate wiping his butt. He then tossed the ball into the stands.

Isaiah Crowell really did that ???? pic.twitter.com/KS1Tfq8cxz — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) September 21, 2018

The 25-year-old Crowell was given a flag for the celebration.

He was signed by the Browns as an undrafted free agent in 2014 and played with the Browns until last season. He signed a three-year deal with the Jets this offseason.

Cleveland fans likely don't want Crowell back any time soon after that.

