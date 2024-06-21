Isaiah Collier stays in top 20 in USA TODAY Sports NBA draft projections

The NBA draft outlook for USC’s Isaiah Collier has remained relatively stable over the past month. Collier was viewed last year — when he entered USC — as a potential lottery pick, but as the NBA draft moves closer, the general consensus is that Collier will fall just out of the lottery and into the 15-20 pick range next week. The latest USA TODAY Sports mock NBA draft has Collier going at No. 19 in the first round. The destination: Canada. The Toronto Raptors have the 19th pick, and Collier might be headed to the Great White North.

Here’s more from the USA TODAY Sports set of NBA draft projections:

“Should be healed from hand injury suffered during season. Has an NBA-ready frame and gets to the rack and finishes. Still needs to work on inconsistent jump shot and can be a shut-down defender if he puts his mind to it. Has lottery-caliber talent and could end up being a really strong pick for a team in this range.”

