Isaiah Collier: NBA draft scouting report and intel

2004 | 6’5 | 210 LBS | 6’4 WS

Team: USC

Best aggregate mock draft rank: 1 / Worst rank: 19

2023-24 Stats:

In 2023-24, Collier averaged 16.3 points, 2.9 rebounds, 4.3 assists, 0.2 blocks, and 1.5 steals per game. He shot 49.0 percent from the field, 33.8 percent from three, and 67.3 percent from the foul line.

Strengths:

* Decent shooting percentages (almost 50 percent from the field, just under 33 percent from three)

* Solid ball handler with creativity and craftiness, changes speeds well

* Size and strength advantage at 6-foot-4, making him tough to defend at the point of attack

* Excellent court vision and facilitation in pick-and-roll situations

* Quick first step to attack defenders off the dribble, excels at drawing contact and finishing in the paint

* Effective midrange game, capable of creating space for himself

* NBA-ready frame with impressive strength

* Ability to consistently get to the free throw line and draw fouls

Weaknesses:

* Tendency to turn the ball over and struggle with passing accuracy

* Below-average defender with deficiencies in team defense and lateral quickness

* Short wingspan limits defensive effectiveness

* Inconsistent shooting and poor free-throw percentage

* Lack of elite athleticism and finishing ability above the rim

* Questions about overall feel for the game and defensive effort

Scotto's Draft Notes:

“Collier is a little bit too laxed with the ball and turnover prone,” a longtime NBA executive told HoopsHype. “He doesn’t play defense. For him to be as high as he was going to USC, and they’ve had problems there with injuries to their team, that team is at the bottom of the Pac-12. Is he going to help a team win? He’s not that great of an outside shooter. He gets to the basket with his body for the point guard position. If he knows how to use it, that translates really well to the NBA.”

“I’m not sure Collier is in my lottery,” another NBA executive told HoopsHype. “He hasn’t impacted winning at a high enough level. He’s tall, but he’s not necessarily long. He’s a decent athlete, especially in the open court. I think for a guy that does what he does, he’s got to be a much better shooter than what he is. He’s never been a good shooter, even going back to high school. I think you can have him as a backup guard, but I think he’s going to play a lot in the G League his rookie year.”

“Collier is the best point guard in this class and has been for a while,” an NBA executive told HoopsHype. “I’d say he’s No. 1 now because he’s been the most consistent player. He can handle the ball, he can make guys better around him, he’s tough, and has size for his position.”

