Isaiah Collier lottery pick status in question before 2024 NBA draft

Isaiah Collier of the USC Trojans is waiting for his big moment at the NBA draft. In two weeks, Collier will hear his name called in the first round. The main question: Which team will get him?

USA TODAY Sports is out with a new mock draft. In this draft, Collier is not a lottery pick (top 14), but he is inside the top 20:

“Should be healed from hand injury suffered during season. Has an NBA-ready frame and gets to the rack and finishes. Still needs to work on inconsistent jump shot and can be a shut-down defender if he puts his mind to it. Has lottery-caliber talent and could end up being a really strong pick for a team in this range.”

Collier not being a lottery pick might cost him a certain amount of money, but differences in compensation will be minimized by the value of finding the right team fit and a good place to start an NBA career. If Collier is a non-lottery selection but he finds a good team, he will probably take that tradeoff.

