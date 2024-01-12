Isaiah Collier out four to six weeks with hand injury

The USC Trojans men’s basketball team has been having a disastrous season. After losing to Washington State on Wednesday night, USC got bad news on Isaiah Collier’s injury, suffered during that game.

Collier is now out four to six weeks with a hand injury, per the team’s X account.

Collier, who has been one of the two bests players on the team alongside Boogie Ellis, has widely been discussed as the top pick in the 2024 NBA draft. This season, Collier is averaging 15.4 PPG with 4.1 assists. He just scored 26 points against Stanford on January 6.

The Trojans also had Joshua Morgan miss Wednesday’s game, so the injuries are piling up as the Men of Troy fell back to .500 on the year, at 8-8, with another big loss.

Perhaps the injury to Collier means more run for Bronny James, who just went scoreless on Wednesday night. The Trojans will search for more answers and will face Colorado in Boulder on Saturday before a road game at Arizona.

Freshman PG Isaiah Collier is expected to miss the next 4-6 weeks due to a hand injury sustained in the game against Washington State on Wednesday. — USC Men's Basketball (@USC_Hoops) January 12, 2024

