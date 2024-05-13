Isaiah Collier featured in new ESPN NBA mock draft

The 2024 NBA draft continues to move closer with the NBA draft lottery complete and the NBA draft combine up next. That means a new round of NBA mock drafts are now up from analysts. Jonathan Givony of ESPN has a new mock draft up (subscription required). He has freshman guard Isaiah Collier from USC being drafted at No. 11 by the Chicago Bulls in the lottery.

This season in 27 games played, Collier averaged 16.3 points, 2.9 rebounds, 4.3 assists, 1.5 steals, 0.2 blocks, 3.3 turnovers and 2.4 fouls while playing 30 minutes per game. He shot 49.0% from the field, 67.3% from the free-throw line, 54.3% from inside the arc and 33.8% behind the arc.

The 6-foot-5, 209 pound combo guard is a former five-star prospect. Isaiah Collier is considered the top playmaker in the entire class who has an impressive set of physical tools. A lot of talent evaluators put Collier as one of the best overall prospects in his class, but one who faces real questions about his defense and shooting.

Bulls will pick No. 11 in the 2024 NBA Draft Could Isaiah Collier be an option? #BullsNationhttps://t.co/pmtvdaHp21 — Josh Buckhalter (@JoshGBuck) May 12, 2024

