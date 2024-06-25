Isaiah Collier falls outside top 20 in one last NBA draft projection

The NBA draft is Wednesday, June 26. We’re getting close. Where does USC’s Isaiah Collier stand just before the main event gets underway? If anything, he’s falling and not rising. College Sports Wire projects Collier to fall to No. 21 and land with the New Orleans Pelicans:

“Collier is a big faller after an up-and-down season at USC that saw him look at times like an elite passing point guard, one capable of starting in the NBA unquestionably, while other times his erratic passing, lack of outside shooting, and disinterest in playing defense caused a lot of concern.

“The Pelicans would be wise to gamble on the upside if he falls to them at No. 21, as the passing could really help the core of CJ McCollum, Brandon Ingram, and Zion Williamson.”

While a fall outside the top 20 wouldn’t feel great for Collier, landing on the Pelicans would be a better-than-expected roster situation for him. With proven shooters and scorers around him, Collier could focus on playmaking, dribble penetration and defense, which would enhance his strengths and not overload him with responsibilities. Team fit? Yes.

