Isaiah Collier drops to No. 8 in latest ESPN mock NBA draft

USC men’s basketball is in a bad place. Accordingly, Isaiah Collier’s NBA draft stock is falling.

NBA draft analyst Jonathan Givony of ESPN (subscription required) did not pull any punches with his analysis of the Trojans’ freshman point guard, whose team is 6-7 and has found it hard to produce consistent results at the offensive end of the floor:

“Isaiah Collier had a difficult December, struggling to score (11.8 PPG) with middling efficiency (50% true shooting), as USC dropped five of its past six games,” Givony wrote. “Collier has been well scouted by opponents, as it’s clear he wants to drive left and finish with his right hand at seemingly all costs, missing teammates consistently and not having a midrange game to fall back on. He has made just 21% of his 3-pointers in December after a promising start to the season as a shooter and has been inconsistent with his defensive intensity as well, even if he has trended upward in that area recently.”

Andy Enfield just isn’t giving Collier the tools he needs to succeed. Collier isn’t seeing the game as naturally as most expected. USC is paying the price. The coach needs to help his point guard if this season is going to turn around.

Visit our friends at Fighting Irish Wire, Buffaloes Wire, and Ducks Wire.

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire