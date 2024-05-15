Isaiah Collier could increase USC’s sports presence in Chicago

Ask yourself this question: How many times in the history of North American professional sports has the same school given a No. 1 NFL draft pick and an NBA lottery pick to the same city in the same year? That possibility is in play for USC and the city of Chicago. Caleb Williams went to the Bears at No. 1 in the 2024 NFL draft. Multiple NBA draft analysts are projecting that Isaiah Collier will go to the Chicago Bulls at No. 11 in the lottery portion of the upcoming NBA draft in late June.

Caleb Williams made a public appearance with some of his new Chicago Bears teammates at Wrigley Field for a Cubs game a few weeks ago. There was at least one fan with a Caleb Williams USC jersey in the stands. Could we soon see Chicago basketball fans with Isaiah Collier USC hoops jerseys in the United Center? USC is usually not liked in Chicago, given the prevalence of Notre Dame alumni in the Windy City. Yet, the Trojans might be in a position where Chicagoans will embrace the Men of Troy due to the twists and turns of two different sports drafts.

Isaiah Collier on his freshman season @USC_Hoops and teammate Bronny James here at @NBADraft combine in Chicago for @MarchMadnessMBB: pic.twitter.com/18QjzwqdPj — Andy Katz (@TheAndyKatz) May 14, 2024

