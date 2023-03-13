Isaiah Buggs will re-sign with Lions

The Lions are holding onto defensive lineman Isaiah Buggs.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that Buggs has agreed to a new contract with the team. It’s a two-year deal worth up to $6 million.

Buggs signed with the Lions last summer after spending his first three seasons with the Steelers and appeared in every game during the regular season. He started 13 times and finished the year with 46 tackles, a sack, 10 quarterback hits, and a forced fumble.

The Lions still have John Cominsky and Austin Bryant set for free agency on their defensive line, although Cominsky has expressed interest in joining Buggs in signing a new deal with the team.

