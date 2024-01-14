Isaiah Bond transferring to Texas after two seasons with Alabama football

Isaiah Bond is transferring to Texas.

The Alabama football receiver announced the decision on Instagram on Sunday morning. He entered the transfer portal earlier in the week.

Bond just completed his sophomore season. He caught 48 passes for 668 yards for 4 touchdowns. No touchdown was more significant than the one he made in the Iron Bowl vs. Auburn, when quarterback Jalen Milroe found him in the back of the end zone on the iconic fourth-and-31 play. Bond securing the catch gave Alabama the win in the final minute of the game and kept its College Football Playoff hopes alive.

Bond's departure means Alabama will officially have three new starting receivers. Jermaine Burton declared for the NFL Draft and Malik Benson transferred to Florida State.

Bond filed the paperwork to enter the transfer portal in wake of legendary coach Nick Saban retiring. Saban called it a career on Wednesday in a team meeting at 4 p.m. after 17 seasons leading the Crimson Tide and a half century in coaching. Over his time at Alabama, Saban won six national championships, 10 SEC West titles and nine conference championships.

Kalen DeBoer was hired Friday to be Saban's successor. By that time, though, Bond was already in the transfer portal.

Bond told ESPN in a phone conversation that his decision to leave was directly tied to Saban's retirement.

"Just like the business world, you make the best decision for your company," Bond told ESPN. "My company right now is my draft stock. I feel like I'm putting myself in position to increase that and have better draft stock."

MORE: Relive Nick Saban's epic Alabama football coaching career with our special book!

INSIDE THE SEARCH: Inside Alabama football's coaching search to hire Kalen DeBoer

EPIC NICK SABAN STORIES: Epic Nick Saban stories, as told by Alabama football players who'd know as he retires

Nick Kelly is the Alabama beat writer for The Tuscaloosa News, part of the USA TODAY Network, and he covers Alabama football and men's basketball. Reach him at nkelly@gannett.com or follow him @_NickKelly on X, the social media app formerly known as Twitter.

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: Isaiah Bond: Alabama football receiver transferring to Texas