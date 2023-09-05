Isaiah Bond refused to be denied, and the Alabama football receivers need to follow suit

Alabama football quarterback Jalen Milroe couldn't help but smile thinking about the play Saturday night.

Right as sophomore receiver Isaiah Bond was about to go out of bounds early against Middle Tennessee, he lowered his shoulder and popped cornerback Jalen Jackson. Bond sent him flying on the sideline, so much so that Jackson's feet literally left the ground.

Mind you, Bond is listed at 5-foot-11, 182 pounds. Jackson is listed at 6-foot-2, 177 pounds.

"That's Alabama football right there," Milroe said, then he grinned and chuckled.

And that's an encouraging sign for a receiver group that needs to regain an edge this season. Next up, No. 3 Alabama (1-0) faces No. 12 Texas (1-0) on Saturday (6 p.m., ESPN) at Bryant-Denny Stadium.

No, a group of receivers doesn't need to constantly bulldoze defenders. The will-imposing mentality from Bond, however, is refreshing to see. Consider it the I-won't-be-denied approach. That extends past just lowering a shoulder. It can translate to contested catches, beating a defensive back on the line of scrimmage and more.

“Isaiah is a different breed I would say," cornerback Terrion Arnold said. "His speed is uncontrollable and he really has the ability to take the top off the defenses. And really in practice iron sharpens iron. We’ve had a couple pushing and shoving matches in practice and I credit that to how he looks at the game. I feel like with us roughing him up and really going at him in practice, the games are easy for him."

It certainly looked easy at times for Bond against Middle Tennessee. In addition to his big hit along the sideline, Bond also caught a 47-yard touchdown pass from Milroe and finished with five receptions for 76 yards. Thirty of those yards came after the catch.

Bond's speed has never been a secret. The physicality is a new development, though. No wonder Milroe smiled thinking about the hit; Bond's a nice weapon to have at a quarterback's disposal.

He's also the perfect example to follow for the rest of the group that overall had a somewhat lackluster season in 2022. At least not on par with some of the recent seasons from Alabama pass catchers.

Much of the offseason was spent talking about the new mentality of the offense to play a tougher brand of football. That discussion usually centered on the offensive line and the running game. The big men up front talked frequently about wanting to dominate and make the other team quit.

There's no reason the receivers can't follow suit.

