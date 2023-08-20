Isaiah Bolden says he appreciates fans' prayers, is glad to be back with Patriots

New England cornerback Isaiah Bolden is thankful to be out of the hospital and with the Patriots, about 12 hours after suffering a scary injury on the field Saturday night against the Packers.

Bolden was in a hard collision when he went to make a tackle and slumped to the ground, laying their motionless while medical personnel rushed to treat him. He was put on a stretcher and taken to a hospital, but he has now been released and made the Patriots' flight home, and in a social media message he said he's thankful that so many football fans were thinking of him.

"Appreciate the prayers more excited to be back with the guys," Bolden wrote.

Bolden played college football first at Florida State and then at Jackson State, and the Patriots took him in the seventh round of the 2023 NFL draft. There's no word on how much time he's likely to miss, although he will surely be in the concussion protocol this week.