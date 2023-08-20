Isaiah Bolden is released from hospital, will travel home with team

Isaiah Bolden is going to be OK.

Saturday night's potentially serious injury, which caused the Patriots-Packers preseason game to be called with 10:29 to play, has resulted in good news on Sunday morning.

"After undergoing a series of evaluations and being held for overnight observations, Patriots cornerback Isaiah Bolden has been released from the Aurora Bay Medical Center in Green Bay, Wisconsin, where he was transported to after sustaining an on-field injury in the fourth quarter of Saturday night's preseason game between the New England Patriots and the Green Bay Packers," the Patriots said in a statement. "Isaiah will travel with the team today. We thank the medical staff at Aurora Bay Medical Center for their overnight evaluations, as well as the Patriots and Packers medical staffs for their immediate on-field response and care in transporting Isaiah to a nearby hospital."

Bolden was unconscious after taking an inadvertent blow to the head. He was immobilized and taken to the hospital. Shortly after the game was called, word emerged that he had movement in all extremities.