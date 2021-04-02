Cornerback Isaac Yiadom was set to make more than $2.14 million for the Giants this season, but he’s agreed to take less money in hopes of improving his chances of sticking with the team.

Dan Duggan of TheAthletic.com reports that Yiadom has taken a pay cut to $1.07 million for the 2021 season. His previous salary included no guaranteed money, but his reworked deal gives him $100,000 guaranteed.

Yiadom played 16 games and made 10 starts for the Giants after arriving in a September trade with the Broncos. He had 46 tackles, a forced fumble, and a half-sack in those appearances.

Duggan notes that Yiadom’s playing time last year and with Denver in his first two seasons boosted the 2018 third-round pick’s salary under the bonus system in place under the Collective Bargaining Agreement. That made him a possible cap casualty and set the wheels in motion for this move.

Isaac Yiadom takes pay cut with Giants originally appeared on Pro Football Talk