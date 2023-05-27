Isaac Wilson, brother of Zach Wilson, to play college football at Utah

Jets quarterback Zach Wilson’s brother is set to start making a name for himself at the highest level in college football and perhaps one day join his brother in the NFL.

Issac Wilson, a four-star quarterback out of Corner Canyon High School in Draper, Utah, committed to the University of Utah this week, joining the two-time defending Pac-12 champions.

Wilson also had offers from Arizona, Arizona State, BYU, Miami and Oregon. Last season in high school, Wilson threw for 3,774 yards and 40 touchdowns along with 695 rushing yards and five rushing touchdowns, helping lead Corner Canyon to an 11-3 record and a run to the 6A state title game in Utah.

The Utes have one more year with quarterback Cameron Rising. Wilson could compete for the starting job in 2024.

Story originally appeared on Jets Wire