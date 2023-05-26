SALT LAKE CITY — Isaac Wilson is taking his sibling rivalry to the college football field.

Wilson, the younger brother of New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson, has committed to play the same position at Utah – an in-state rival of his big bro’s BYU program.

The four-star quarterback out of Corner Canyon High School in Draper, Utah, announced his intention to play for the Utes. Lisa Wilson, his mother, posted several pictures of Isaac in Utah gear on her Instagram Stories.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Mike Wilson, the father of Isaac and Zach, has direct ties to Utah – he played defensive line for the Utes from 1993-94.

Isaac Wilson threw for 3,774 yards and 40 touchdowns in 14 games last season as a senior. He also ran for 695 yards and five TDs.

Zach Wilson threw 56 TD passes in 30 games over three seasons at BYU before being the No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft by the Jets. He mostly struggled in his first two professional seasons and is slated to be the backup to Aaron Rodgers, who was acquired by New York from Green Bay.

Isaac Wilson, brother of Jets QB Zach Wilson, commits to play at Utah originally appeared on NBCSports.com