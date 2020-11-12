The Masters:

Isaac Seumalo trending towards starting at LG for the Eagles vs. the Giants?

Glenn Erby
·1 min read

The Philadelphia Eagles are getting healthy for the stretch run of the 2020 regular season and one of their most efficient linemen is set to make his long-awaited return.

Isaac Seumalo had his 21-day practice window activated recently on Thursday during the early portion of practice, he was running with the first team at right guard.

Seumalo is technically still on injured reserve after suffering a knee injury in Week 2. Nate Herbig and Sua Opeta have started in his place during his absence.

