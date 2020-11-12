Isaac Seumalo trending towards starting at LG for the Eagles vs. the Giants?

The Philadelphia Eagles are getting healthy for the stretch run of the 2020 regular season and one of their most efficient linemen is set to make his long-awaited return.

Isaac Seumalo had his 21-day practice window activated recently on Thursday during the early portion of practice, he was running with the first team at right guard.

Isaac Seumalo lining up at LG to Jason Peters during the portion of practice open to reporters. His return would be a big boost to offensive line. — Zach Berman (@ZBerm) November 12, 2020

Seumalo is technically still on injured reserve after suffering a knee injury in Week 2. Nate Herbig and Sua Opeta have started in his place during his absence.

