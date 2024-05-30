Isaac Seumalo on Steelers new QBs: They both have been super accountable

After the Steelers lost to the Bills to end their postseason, veteran Pittsburgh offensive lineman Isaac Seumalo said, “The quarterback situation needs to be figured out.”

Now that the Steelers have turned over their QBs room, most notably acquiring Russell Wilson and Justin Fields, Seumalo feels Pittsburgh is in a better spot to compete.

“We have a lot of talent at that position with Justin and Russ,” Seumalo said during OTAs, via Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. “Whoever emerges, we will [be] behind both of them. They both have been super accountable, not only in what they say, but in what they do, most importantly. They show it day in and day out. That’s been the best thing.”

Seumalo noted that Wilson brings a “huge pedigree” with him, complimenting the veteran’s work ethic and attitude. He also said that Fields “has played a lot of great football” in his time with the Bears.

“They both bring unique tools and talents,” Seumalo said. “The biggest thing with them is to be receptive and learn the guys and hold everybody accountable while we hold them accountable. At the end of the day, it’s going to take somebody at that quarterback position to win a lot of games for us.”

After going through the merry-go-round with Kenny Pickett, Mitchell Trubisky, and Mason Rudolph last year, the Steelers appear to have found some stability at quarterback entering 2024.