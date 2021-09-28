The Eagles updated the status of a couple of players who were injured in Monday night’s loss to the Cowboys and the news isn’t good in either case.

Left guard Isaac Seumalo will miss the rest of the season after suffering a Lisfranc injury to his foot. Seumalo was carted off in the fourth quarter of the game and Nate Herbig played out the string.

The Eagles put right guard Brandon Brooks on injured reserve earlier this month and left tackle Jordan Mailata missed Monday’s game with a knee injury, so it’s been a rough stretch up front on offense.

Safety K'Von Wallace is expected back this year, but it will be a while. He separated his shoulder and will be placed on the injured reserve list. The Eagles played without Rodney McLeod on Monday, so Marcus Epps filled in alongside Anthony Harris when Wallace was injured early in the game.

Isaac Seumalo out for year, K’Von Wallace to IR originally appeared on Pro Football Talk