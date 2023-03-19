Isaac Seumalo’s contract with Steelers is a 3-year, $24 million deal

Isaac Seumalo will exit Philadelphia, but he’ll stay in the state of Pennsylvania after agreeing to a three-year, $24 million deal with the Steelers.

Seumalo’s $8 million per season puts him in the top 10 for highest-paid right or left guards and gives Pittsburgh a versatile player capable of playing all five positions.

Late last night, the #Steelers agreed to terms with #Eagles G Isaac Seumalo, giving him a 3-year deal for $24M, source said. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 19, 2023

Seumalo is the second former Eagle signing with the Steelers in free agency, joining Nate Herbig, who spent three years with the Eagles before a one-year stint with the New York Jets.

Seumalo missed significant time with injuries during the 2020 and 2021 seasons but returned to play all 17 regular-season games for the Eagles in 2022.

More Eagles News and Notes!

Breaking down every Eagles move through first wave of free agency Report: Steelers agree to 3-year deal with Eagles right guard Isaac Seumalo Here's everything we know about new Eagles' CB Greedy Williams Highlights of new Eagles' running back Rashaad Penny Darius Slay on his contract extension: I plan on retiring as an Eagle

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire