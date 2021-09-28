The Eagles already were without two offensive lineman when Isaac Seumalo was injured in the fourth quarter.

Seumalo was injured on a 5-yard pass from Jalen Hurts to Jalen Reagor with 10:51 remaining in Monday Night Football. He remained on the ground after the play and after being attended to by the team’s medical staff, Seumalo departed on a cart.

His teammates wished him well before he left for the training room.

The Eagles announced Seumalo is out with a foot injury.

Nate Herbig replaced Seumalo at left guard.

The Eagles played most of the game without safety K'Von Wallace, who injured his shoulder.

Isaac Seumalo carted off with a foot injury originally appeared on Pro Football Talk