Isaac Seumalo carted off with a foot injury
The Eagles already were without two offensive lineman when Isaac Seumalo was injured in the fourth quarter.
Seumalo was injured on a 5-yard pass from Jalen Hurts to Jalen Reagor with 10:51 remaining in Monday Night Football. He remained on the ground after the play and after being attended to by the team’s medical staff, Seumalo departed on a cart.
His teammates wished him well before he left for the training room.
The Eagles announced Seumalo is out with a foot injury.
Nate Herbig replaced Seumalo at left guard.
The Eagles played most of the game without safety K'Von Wallace, who injured his shoulder.
