Isaac Seumalo back at practice for Eagles

The Eagles are returning from their bye week and left guard Isaac Seumalo is on his way back from a longer break.

Seumalo went on injured reserve after hurting his knee in the second week of the season. The Eagles designated him for return on Monday, which opens up a 21-day practice window.

Nate Herbig has taken his place for most of the team’s last six games.

The Eagles have done a lot of shuffling on the offensive line over the course of the season, but getting Seumalo back would leave them with four of their five starters from the opener back on the line as long as right tackle Lane Johnson is also able to return to action.

Seumalo can be activated at any time and the Eagles have two open roster spots, so they would not need to make a move in order to create space for him.

