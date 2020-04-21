Isaac Rochell, Trent Scott sign tenders with Chargers

Exclusive rights free agents Isaac Rochell and Trent Scott have signed their tenders to return to the Chargers, according to the NFL’s official transactions.

Rochell, 24, appeared in all 16 games with the Chargers last season. The defensive lineman made 10 tackles, a sack and a pass breakup.

He also played all 16 games in 2018.

The Chargers made him a seventh-round choice in 2017. He did not make the team’s initial roster that season but earned a spot on the practice squad.

The Chargers activated Rochell later that season, and he played three games.

In three seasons, Rochell has 45 tackles, seven sacks and nine quarterback hits.

Scott, 26, played 16 games last season with nine starts at left tackle. He appeared in nine games with one start in 2018.

