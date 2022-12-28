DE Isaac Rochell terminates practice squad contract with Browns

Myles Garrett was not the only defensive end making news today, as the Cleveland Browns are down another on their practice squad as Isaac Rochell has terminated his contract with the team according to the league’s memo. There was no news on the memo about him being signed to another team’s active roster, just that he was no longer under contract with the Browns.

Rochell made the initial 53-man roster, was then waived, landed back on the practice squad, and was signed to the active roster again, before being cut and re-signed to the practice squad once again in 2022. Perhaps there is more news to follow, but at this point, the only news out there is that Rochell is no longer a member of the Browns.

So Isaac Rochell was not terminated by the team and was not signed to another team's active roster today. Weird. He's not with the Browns anymore, but no other news in the NFL's memo. pic.twitter.com/i0PRbvUnVy — Cory (@realcorykinnan) December 28, 2022

