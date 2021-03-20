How DE Isaac Rochell fits with the Colts

The Indianapolis Colts are set to sign defensive end Isaac Rochell in free agency as their first move of the new league year.

Bringing Rochell in on a one-year deal, the Colts needed to add to the edge this offseason. The moves shouldn’t stop at Rochell when it comes to edge rushers but it seems to be that the Colts are leaning heavily on their young pass rushers in Kemoko Turay and Ben Banogu.

How Rochell fits on the depth chart

Rochell isn’t a player that is going to come in right away and take a starting role. The hope was the Colts would find a player to do that but they stayed quiet at the beginning of free agency.

Rochell is a big defender and will likely move between the edge and interior. He lacks elite arm length (32 3/4″) and doesn’t appear to be all that strong of an athlete on the edge.

When it comes to the depth chart, the Colts are likely to use him in a role similar to that of defensive end Al-Quadin Muhammad. He will be used in sub-package roles while the hope is he can also make some plays against the run.

As it stands now, Rochell is likely competing for the DE3 role on the depth chart behind Turay and Banogu.

How Rochell impacts the draft

He doesn’t. If the Colts draft an edge rusher in Round 1, then Rochell likely takes a step back on the depth chart and will likely be fighting for a roster spot for that DE4/DE5 role.

The Colts have to attack the edge rusher class this offseason even though there aren’t that many great prospects to choose from. That’s why we thought it was pertinent to go after a big name in free agency, that way the pass rush doesn’t suffer if they can’t get capitalize in the draft.

Character

One of the big selling points for the Colts is that Rochell is a high-character player. He will fit in the culture of the locker room, and the Colts feel that will help his development as a player.

Conclusion

Rochell isn’t a signing that will be exciting for Colts fans or even one that will have a weekly impact. At best, Rochell proves to be a DE3 in a rotation as a run stopper but his skills as a pass rusher have left much to be desired. If the Colts draft an edge rusher in Round 1, Rochell is likely battling for the DE4/DE5 role and will see limited snaps on a per-week basis.