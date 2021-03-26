Isaac Rochell excited to compete against Quenton Nelson again

New Indianapolis Colts defensive lineman Isaac Rochell talked to the media for the first time since signing his one-year deal with the team and there is already a familiar face he’s ready to compete against every week.

During their time at Notre Dame, Rochell was getting ready for the NFL and had plenty of reps against Colts All-Pro guard Quenton Nelson, who was getting all of the attention at the time.

“I used to go against Q (Quenton Nelson) all the time. It was always funny, in my senior year and I’m going through this transitional process where I know I’m going to go to the NFL, we have scouts at practice,” Rochell said Wednesday. “I used to intentionally go against Q because I knew people loved Q and I’m like, ‘I want to go against Q then.’ Back at Notre Dame I used to love competing against him, knew back then even when he was young that he was going to be a great player.

Nelson has been arguably the best guard in the league during his three years in the NFL. He’s already a three-time All-Pro and has been the face of the Colts offensive line ever since they selected him with the No. 6 overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft.

The Colts signed Rochell to a one-year deal as their first move with an outside free agent on the market. Rochell and Nelson have already spoken, but it’s less about football and more about off-field stuff.

“Coming home to Indiana, that’s funny. We have chatted a little bit. A lot of it is like, where do you live? More of – you’re a teammate and a friend, less about football and more about, ‘I need your help getting set up in Indiana and knowing what the deal is,'” Rochell said. “But super excited about coming back to the ‘Hoosier State.’ I think this is Irish Country through and through, but we’ll say it’s the Hoosier State. I’m excited. Like I said, it’s just crazy that I’m coming back. After living in California for four years, I definitely was a little spoiled, but I love the Midwest, I love Indiana and I’m excited to be back.”

Rochell is likely to be working at both defensive end and on the interior for the Colts, which means there are plenty of reps to be had against the All-Pro Nelson.

