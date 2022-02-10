Isaac Ratcliffe with a Goal vs. Detroit Red Wings

Reuters Videos

This is the moment fans in Beijing celebrated Eileen Gu winning gold in the freeski Big Air event at the Beijing Olympics.The San Francisco-born sports star has become one of Team China's most popular athletes, lifting the host country to the top of the medals table at the Games on Tuesday (February 7). "I'm so excited, we are the winner. Although the result was a give-away from the other contestants, but it shows how great we are."Amid her victory, Gu remained evasive on whether she was still holding an America passport. China does not allow dual nationality. And state media have previously reported that the 19-year-old renounced her U.S. citizenship after she became a Chinese national at the age of 15. Gu would not confirm that on Tuesday (February 7). "I feel just as American as Chinese. I don't feel I 'm taking advantage of one or another. They understand that my mission is to foster a connection between countries and not a divisive force," she said in a news conference. When the reporter asked again about her American citizenship, the news conference moderator interjected. "Only one question, please" he said. The fashion model and incoming Stanford University student has over three million followers on Weibo - the Chinese social media site.It ballooned from just under two million a day earlier.Hugely popular in China, Gu has had a better Olympics than Zhu Yi.The figure skater gave up American citizenship in 2018 to compete for China.She fell during her short program in the team event on Sunday (February 6).The fall triggered a fierce backlash on Chinese social media that critiqued her performance and raised questions about her selection for the country's Olympic team. The hashtag "Zhu Yi has fallen" later disappeared from Weibo.