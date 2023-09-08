Isaac Parker out as Willamette University head football coach

Isaac Parker was formerly the head football coach at Willamette University. He'd been with the team since 2018.

Isaac Parker is no longer head football coach at Willamette University, the school confirmed Friday. But they would not specify the nature of his departure.

“Tim Rude has replaced Isaac Parker as head football coach at Willamette as coach Parker is no longer employed by the University,” said Colleen Kawahara, vice president for communications at Willamette. “At present, our focus is on ensuring continuity and support for our student-athletes to ensure the transition to coach Rude is as seamless as possible.”

Parker, a Willamette graduate, was hired by the Bearcats in December 2018.

In his first season as head coach in 2019, Willamette went 2-8.

The 2020 season was canceled because of the pandemic, and the Bearcats went 1-9 in 2021, and 2-8 last season.

The Bearcats are 1-0 this season after beating La Verne 24-21 on Sept. 2.

Rude is also the recruiting coordinator, special teams coordinator, defensive passing game coordinator and defensive backs coach.

