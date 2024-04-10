Isaac Paredes hits a solo home run (4)
Isaac Paredes extends Tampa Bay's lead to 5-3 with a solo home run (4) in the top of the 7th inning
Rodón delivered what the Yankees paid for, plus a few new tricks in his arsenal, in 6 scoreless innings against the Marlins.
Yoán Moncada had been playing through a groin issue before he went down Tuesday.
Jackson Holliday, the top pick in the 2022 MLB Draft, is expected to join the Orioles on Wednesday.
Giannis Antetokounmpo was quickly ruled out of the game Tuesday due to a left calf strain.
Dan Devine and Ben Golliver talk their way through some of the NBA’s year-end awards and explain why they have anxiety about voting.
Julio Urías was arrested last fall after an alleged incident outside BMO Stadium in Los Angeles, though prosecutors declined to pursue felony charges.
The Timberwolves, who hold a slight lead for first in the Western Conference standings, haven’t won a playoff series since 2004.
The top QB prospect for Yahoo Sports' Nate Tice is different from the consensus. What other signal-callers should fans keep an eye on this draft?
Map & Flag is Augusta National's first off-site fan experience, but it comes with a steep price.
Koepka has left no doubt about his mindset: His goal is to catch and pass the game's best ever.
He's been so close to a green jacket before, but now — with the support of Tiger Woods — Rory McIlroy is looking to claim The Masters at last.
Charles McDonald is joined by friend and host of The Dominique Foxworth Show Dominique Foxworth to tackle race, GOAT debates, the 2024 NFL Draft, rapper beef and more. The duo start off with some non-football talk as they go back and forth on the Caitlin Clark GOAT debates that seem a little to hot to just be about basketball. They also cover the J. Cole and Kendrick Lamar beef and Dominique's draft day story. Next, Charles and Dominique dive into the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft, as Charles believes there are four teams who could define the first round: the Buffalo Bills, Los Angeles Chargers, Minnesota Vikings and Denver Broncos. The duo discuss each team and decide whether or not they should make a blockbuster move to trade up. The duo finish things off by answering questions from listeners on Cooper Dejean, Drake Maye, Jayden Daniels and much more.
With the NCAA tournament behind us, here's an updated look at Yahoo Sports' first- and second-round projections for the 2024 NBA Draft.
What does Arizona need in this month's NFL Draft? How many picks do they have? We break it down right here.
Tee times are out for the opening days of the Masters, and big names abound.
Here are the latest updates on the postseason landscape, including magic numbers, relevant tiebreakers and the stakes for Tuesday's slate of games.
Andy Behrens checks in on how some of baseball's top prospects are doing to start the season, leading with a bevy of Baltimore bats.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde kick off the podcast by reacting to UCONN's dominant performance in the National Championship game. The breaks down the Huskies back-to-back titles and puts a bow on a historic March Madness for both the men and women's tourneys.
Because of the increase of one-and-done players, the transfer portal and NIL money, it's nearly impossible to stay at the top of the college basketball mountaintop. The Huskies have found a way.
It's never too early to look ahead to next season.