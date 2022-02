The AV Club

Some good news for fans of Supernatural… but bad news for fans of Supernatural who are invested in the friendship between stars Jensen Ackles and Jared Padalecki: The Supernatural spin-off that Ackles and his wife were developing last year has been given a pilot order by The CW, meaning it’s one step closer to becoming a real TV show. This is also the same Supernatural spin-off, though, that Jared Padalecki apparently knew nothing about until he saw a post about it on Twitter, which means that—a