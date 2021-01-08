Isaac Okoro with a buzzer beater vs the Memphis Grizzlies
Isaac Okoro (Cleveland Cavaliers) with a buzzer beater vs the Memphis Grizzlies, 01/07/2021
Assistant coach Katie Sowers is moving on from the 49ers.
The most recent 2021 mock draft from ESPN has Washington lucking into a potential franchise QB at No. 19 in the NFL Draft.
Last week, Tom Brady perfectly channeled Rob Gronkowski with an amazing impression when asked about one of his favorite memories of his long-time teammate -- and on Wednesday, it was Gronk's turn to return the favor.
Let’s look at three potential trade packages the Jets could put together that might entice Caserio and the Texans to send Deshaun Watson to New York:
The Mets made a franchise-altering move on Thursday and kept their farm system pretty much intact.
Chet Holmgren, the No. 1 basketball recruit in the class of 2021, is set on picking a college to play at next season.
Lin hopes to use this as a stepping stone back to the NBA. Other former NBA players are joining him.
Dan Wetzel, Pete Thamel and SI’s Pat Forde begin this episode of the Yahoo Sports College Podcast on Rocky Top as ESPN’s Mark Schlabach reports Tennessee will not extend contracts and will pause hiring during an investigation into the football program. Are Jeremy Pruitt's days numbered? The guys then dive into the National Championship game as #1 Alabama will clash with #3 Ohio State on Monday. Both sides have traded a little smack talk heading into the blockbuster matchup. Will the Tide cover the -7.5?
It's possible, not probable, this quarterback falls to the Patriots.
Payton Pritchard's early emergence off the Boston bench has been one of the most positive developments of the Celtics season so far.
Gilbert Arenas talked trash to Kobe Bryant after putting 60 on him. That turned out to be a mistake.
LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) -- Texas Tech freshman Nimari Burnett, the program's first McDonald's All-American, is leaving the program just 12 games into his career.
The latest 2021 NFL mock draft from ESPN's Todd McShay doesn't think much of Ohio state quarterback Justin Fields
If 2020 has taught the NFL anything, it’s that decisions made in the summer have room for error. Adjustments can be made especially for the playoffs.
The Indians drafted and developed Francisco Lindor, who blossomed into an All-Star shortstop and one of baseball's best all-around players. Cleveland chased a World Series title with him. Knowing they could never meet his price, the Indians dealt the four-time All-Star and pitcher Carlos Carrasco to the New York Mets, who have a new owner willing to spend at baseball's highest levels in order to get his franchise back on top.
Colin Cowherd, who lives for nothing but to hate on the Steelers, is clearly desperate for more ways to rip into players and the team.
Seven players, 5 of whom start but all regularly play at least half the available snaps, are on the reserve/COVID-19 list after testing positive
The Knicks are adding some much-needed frontcourt help.
Tyson was gleeful as Garcia and Davis went back-and-forth.
Bryant is only under contract through the 2021 season, but he agreed to a reported $18.6 million dollar deal for the year, which is clearly a hefty number.