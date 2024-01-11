Advertisement

Isaac Jones leads Washington State past USC for first conference road win

Pac-12 Network

Isaac Jones finished with game-highs of 26 points and 11 rebounds to lead Washington State men's basketball over USC by a final score of 72-64 on Wednesday, Jan. 10 in Los Angeles. Jones secured his 4th double-double of the season and Jaylen Wells finished with 17 points for the Cougars.