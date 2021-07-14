As former Rams receiver Isaac Bruce prepares for his enshrinement in the Pro Football Hall of Fame next month, he’s making a bold statement about his place in NFL history: Bruce said that he and Torry Holt are the best wide receiver duo in NFL history.

“It may seem like a whole lot of arrogance to other people, but numbers don’t lie,” Bruce told Bryan DeArdo of CBS. “Everything we put on the football field, the film, it is what it is. You can always go back and turn it on.”

Asked about the Vikings’ duo of Randy Moss and Cris Carter, Bruce answered, “We won a Super Bowl.”

If Super Bowl rings are the determining factor, Bruce and Holt would have to take a backseat to Lynn Swann and John Stallworth, two Hall of Fame receivers who won four Super Bowls together on the Steelers, as well as Jerry Rice and John Taylor, who won three Super Bowls together on the 49ers.

Other great receiver duos in NFL history include Rice and Terrell Owens on the 49ers, Marvin Harrison and Reggie Wayne on the Colts, Mark Duper and Mark Clayton on the Dolphins, Tom Fears and Elroy Hirsch on the Rams and Fred Biletnikoff and Cliff Branch on the Raiders.

It’s ultimately a subjective opinion and unsurprising that Bruce puts himself and Holt at the top of the list. Even if most football fans would disagree.

Isaac Bruce: Torry Holt and I are the best duo ever, we won a Super Bowl unlike Moss and Carter originally appeared on Pro Football Talk