Isaac Bruce loves Matthew Stafford’s fit in LA, expects Rams to win NFC West

Although there are plenty of skeptics when it comes to the Los Angeles Rams’ Super Bowl chances under Matthew Stafford, there’s also a large contingent of fans and analysts that believes this team will take the next step and contend for a ring.

Count Hall of Fame receiver Isaac Bruce among those who feel confident in the Rams’ chances to make a deep run.

On the Jim Rome Show this week, Bruce talked about the Rams’ acquisition of Stafford and what it means for the offense. He loves the move, going as far as saying he believes Stafford would get Hall of Fame votes if he retired today.

“I was really excited about it,” Bruce said of the Rams acquiring Stafford. “You talk about a guy who will get some votes as far as the Pro Football Hall of Fame when his career is over. I believe if he were to retire right now today, he would probably get some votes. I mean, the guy’s got 45,000 career passing yards.”

The connection between Stafford and Sean McVay is a critical one, and one that Bruce believes will lead to a lot of great things offensively. He doesn’t think Stafford has had a coach like McVay before, being so offensive-minded and creative with his play calling.

“I feel like he’s never had a coach that’s on the caliber of Coach McVay, a guy that can really mix it up as far as pre-snap reads are concerned, can really keep a defense on its heels,” Bruce continued. “Just to be in a connection with Coach McVay, I think he’s really going to blossom this year. Adding that mix to what we did defensively last year, I think we can really, really win this NFC West once again, which I believe is the best division in football considering the quarterback play, the head coaches that are calling the offensive plays. I just think we’re that team that’s going to come out of the NFC West and I’m excited about what we brought in.”

The Rams won the NFC West in 2017 and 2018, but they finished third and second in the last two years. Bruce expects L.A. to claim arguably the best division in football this season thanks to the changes the team made in the offseason.

Obviously, Stafford is the headliner, but Bruce feels the additions of Tutu Atwell and DeSean Jackson will open things up for the offense, being those speed threats that were lacking last season.

“Tutu Atwell, I think he’ll add a lot to what we do offensively. DeSean Jackson being able to take the top off that defense,” he said. “I just think it opens up everything Sean McVay wants to do that he was kind of handcuffed in doing a couple years later when Goff started to stray to the left, so just having Matthew Stafford in and that combination, I’m expecting big games this year.”

The Rams have a difficult schedule that includes the Buccaneers, Packers, Titans, Colts and the three NFC West teams twice each, so going 13-4 or 14-3 could be a real challenge. But on paper, the Rams look like the best team in the division and if they can just get to the playoffs, anything can happen.

They should be a team no one wants to face in January.