Isaac Asiata retires from NFL

Bills offensive guard Isaac Asiata announced his retirement from the NFL on Tuesday.

Asiata, 26, was on the Dolphins’ practice squad most of last season. He played one game.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The Dolphins waived him with an injury designation in May. He reverted to injured reserve before Miami cut him from I.R. in June.

The Bills signed Asiata before training camp began last week, and he participated in the first week of work.

Asiata appeared in two games in his NFL career, both with the Dolphins.

He becomes the second player on the Bills’ roster to retire in the past two weeks. Veteran safety Rafael Bush, 32, called it quits last week after nine seasons in the NFL.