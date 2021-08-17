Isaac Alarcón couldn’t have his cake, but could eat a slice of NFL life with Cowboys in 2021

One of the joys of the first episode of HBO Hard Knock’s series this year was a little known player at the end of the roster, watching quarterback Dak Prescott celebrate his birthday with his buddy Ezekiel Elliott and the starting offensive line uttering “I wanna try the cake.” Isaac Alarcón isn’t quite a cult hero, but he certainly gained some supporters with his chagrin over an entire cake being wasted by getting slapped in people’s faces and falling to the turf.

What people may not have known is that Alarcón’s birthday was just two days prior to Prescott’s. He had a reason to want to celebrate with the cake, too! But as a young player desperately trying to work his way onto an NFL roster, there wasn’t an opportunity for him to party on the side with the established vets. No, he has work to do.

Alarcon has a difficult road ahead of him to make the 53-man roster, but a new rule implemented this offseason by the NFL certainly clears a path for him to eventually see action in a pro game during his second season. The international pathway player had to sit on the practice squad all of last season because the club used the special exemption on him, making him ineligible to be brought up to the big squad. Now rules have changed and even if the Cowboys use that exemption to begin the season, they can change his designation should the situation call for it once the games matter. That all but assures the offensive lineman a job this year. The rest of it will be up to him.

Our 2021 player profile countdown series continues with No. 60, Isaac Alarcon.

Background Detail

Jersey No.: 60 Position: Offensive Guard Age: 23 Height: 6-foot-7 Weight: 320 pounds Hometown: Monterrey, Mexico High School:Nuevo León Acquired: International Pathway Assignment, 2020

(AP Photo)

Salary Details

Salary Details From OverTheCap Year Base Salary Prorated SB Cap Number Age 2021 $660,000 $- $660,000 23 2022 $825,000 $- $825,000 24

Player Profile

Shortly after a massive haul of prospects in the 2020 NFL draft, the Dallas Cowboys got another young player to add to the fold. The NFL awarded the four NFC East teams with one player each from the International Pathway program. Isaac Alarcon was a starting tackle on Mexico's U19 club. The program, instituted in 2017, allows players to grow in an NFL environment in an effort to grow the sport around the globe. Cowboys fans are of course familiar with the program, as several years ago it brought the club Nigeria's Efe Obada by way of the UK. Obada didn't make the Cowboys, but after a year on their practice squad he has played in the league the last three years with Carolina before joining Buffalo this offseason. The coach responsible for Obada's development is now the Cowboys' DL coach, Aden Durde. Alarcon wasn't able to help the team last year as they were unable to bring him up. There was a lot of talk on whether the club would use one of the expanded practice squad spots, up to 16 in 2020 for the first time, which would allow him to be called up if necessary or use the exemption. As there was no preseason last year due to the pandemic, the staff never got to see him in game action. That is, until he made his professional debut in the Hall of Fame game against Pittsburgh. Now Alarcon has been moved inside to guard for the 2021 season and he's had a handful of standout plays in the first two preseason games. He shows the aggressive tenacity teams want out of their linemen and has been seen finishing his blocks with great tenacity. His job will be to continue to grow technically. The NFL is now allowing teams to "promote" pathway players to the full practice squad, where they have to spend three weeks with that designation before being called up to the big squad. Alarcon finds himself in a group of four behind roster locks Zack Martin, Connor Williams and Connor McGovern. Brandon Knight is seen as a versatile player getting shots at both tackle and guard spots and rookies Braylon Jones (UDFA) and seventh-round pick Matt Farniok are being tried out as well. The club also could look to the waiver wire for veteran help or bring in someone via trade. Still, Alarcon has upside the club will certainly keep in the fold for the 2021 season.

